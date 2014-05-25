Prime Minister Tony Abbott Was Caught In A Bike Pack Crash Today

Tony Abbott

Prime Minister Tony Abbott was involved in a bike pile up in Sydney this morning.

His cycling group is believed to have crashed after hitting an oil slick on the road.

While no one was seriously injured, one cyclist broke his collarbone.

The Prime Minister was unharmed in the crash.

Glenn Druery, a fellow cyclist posted about the incident on Facebook.

Read more here.

