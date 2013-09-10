Tony Abbott's Chief Of Staff Peta Credlin Has Been Let Off Her Drink Driving Charge

Photo: Getty Images

Prime Minister-elect Tony Abbott’s chief of staff Peta Credlin has had a drink driving charge dismissed by the ACT Magistrate’s Court, according to AAP.

Credlin was booked for low-range drink driving earlier this year, after being stopped by police after the Coalition’s reply to the Labor Government’s federal budget.

Magistrate Maria Doogan said the offence had been proved but dismissed the case, imposing neither a fine nor a driving disqualification, AAP reported.

