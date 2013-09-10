Tony Abbott's Chief Of Staff Peta Credlin Has Been Let Off Her Drink Driving Charge

Prime Minister-elect Tony Abbott’s chief of staff Peta Credlin has had a drink driving charge dismissed by the ACT Magistrate’s Court, according to AAP.
Credlin was booked for low-range drink driving earlier this year, after being stopped by police after the Coalition’s reply to the Labor Government’s federal budget.
https://twitter.com/MarkDiStef/status/377236369195540480
Magistrate Maria Doogan said the offence had been proved but dismissed the case, imposing neither a fine nor a driving disqualification, AAP reported.
