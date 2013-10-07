Tony Abbott Will Take A Business Delegation To China Next Year

Prime Minister Abbott arrives in Jakarta / Getty

Prime Minister Tony Abbott plans to visit China with a delegation of Australian business leaders and state premiers in the first half of next year.

Abbott took about 15 Australian CEOs – including bank bosses Ian Narev and Mike Smith – on a last-minute trip to Jakarta early last week, and said he would set up a register at the Department of Foreign Affairs and Trade for businesses to lodge their interest for future overseas trips.

Abbott told Chinese President Xi Jinping of his plans to visit on the sidelines of the APEC summitt in Bali last night.

The AFR reports that Abbott wants not only to improve not only the economic links between China and Australia but also cultural, scientific and academic links as well.

There’s more on the Fin.

