Tony Abbott: We will not become the ‘Game of Thrones’ circus Labor gave us

Prime Minister Tony Abbott has this morning declared that despite the current “distractions” in the Liberal Party, the Coalition will not become the “Game of Thrones circus which the Labor Party gave us”.

During a visit to Townsville, to unveil a plan to turn bring international flights to the city’s airport from March 1, Abbott said his party would show solidarity against the spill motion on Tuesday.

“Despite some distractions I am just getting on with government because that’s what the people of Australia deserve,” he said.

“There was this eruption of instability during the Rudd-Gilliard-Rudd government and the last thing anyone wants to see, a government in this country turn into some kind of Game of Thrones. That is the last thing that this Coalition is going to deliver.”

When asked if he was disappointed that the WA MPs had proposed a spill motion he said: “They’re perfectly entitled to do that… [but] I’m expecting this spill motion to fail. Next week should be business as usual.”

“It’s not about me, it’s never been about me, it’s about delivering good government.

“This Game of Thrones circus which the Labor Party gave us is never going to be reproduced by the Coalition.”

Abbott anticipates that the spill will be decided on Tuesday using a secret ballot.

Deputy Leader of the Liberal Party Julie Bishop also quashed speculation that she was not fully behind Abbott’s Prime Ministership by defiantly ending the press conference saying: My role as deputy is to support the leader, not to change the leader and I do not support the spill motion.”

The senior ministers were in Townsville to announce that the local airport would be exchanging in international flights from March 1, as part of the government’s northern Australian strategy to strengthen the economy.

