Tony Abbott warns Indonesia not to forget what Australia has done for it ahead of Bali Nine executions

Australian Prime Minister Tony Abbott shakes hands with Indonesian President Joko Widodo at the G20 Summit. Photo: Getty Images

Prime Minister Tony Abbott has reminded Indonesia of Australia’s commitment to aid and assistance in times of need in the hopes of preventing the Bali Nine ringleaders’ impending executions.

Using the strongest language yet, Abbott said Australians “can’t just ignore this kind of thing”.

“We will be making our displeasure known, we will be letting Indonesia know in absolutely unambiguous terms that we will feel grievously let down,” Abbott told reporters on the Gold Coast today.

“Let’s not forget that a few years ago when Indonesia was struck by the Indian Ocean tsunami, Australia sent a billion dollars worth of assistance,” he said.

“We sent a significant contingent of our armed forces to help in Indonesia with humanitarian relief and Australians lost their lives in that campaign to help Indonesia.

“I would say to the Indonesian people and to the Indonesian government, we in Australia are always there to help you and we hope that you might reciprocate in this way at this time.”

Bali Nine death row inmates Andrew Chan and Myuran Sukumaran are facing execution at Nusakambangan island prison in Central Java.

While Indonesia’s Law and Human Rights Ministry says Nusakambangan island prison is “ready for the transfer” of the Australians, there have been conflicting reports from the country’s attorney-general’s office.

A spokesperson for Indonesia’s attorney-general said the island location is “rather difficult to accommodate the execution” of more than five people at once, adding it was “almost certain” the Australians would not be executed this month.

