Tony Abbott: There Is No Way Huawei Will Help Build The NBN

Getty/ Putu Sayoga

Australian Prime Minister Tony Abbott wrote a letter to Opposition Leader Bill Shorten, in which he said Chinese telco Huawei would not be involved in the National Broadband Network.

Huawei was banned from the fast internet project by the former Labor government, and there was speculation this may have been reviewed under the Coalition.

According to The Australian though, the letter proves this will not be the case. In it the PM, according to the report, categorically rules out the company’s involvement.

China-based Huawei was locked out after security agencies raised concerns it could be used as a “back door” for espionage against Australia.

Communications minister Malcolm Turnbull and trade minister Andrew Robb had seemed open to the idea of a review, though according to the report, this will now not be the case.

Robb is heavily involved in attempts to secure a free trade deal with China, Australia’s biggest business partner. There are concerns the move could hamper the process.

There’s more here.

Now read: THE VOTES ARE IN: Clive Palmer Is An Australian Member Of Parliament After All

Business Insider Emails & Alerts Site highlights each day to your inbox. Email Address Join

Follow Business Insider Australia on Facebook, Twitter, LinkedIn, and Instagram.