Tony Abbott: The Last Thing We Want Is Terrorism Tourism On The Taxpayer

Tony Abbott has thrown his support behind giving the government the power to cancel welfare payments made to those suspected of travelling overseas to join terrorism organisations.

Yesterday the prime minister said “the last thing we want is terrorism tourism on the taxpayer,” referring to Khaled Sharrouf, one of Australia’s most prolific terrorists currently in the Middle East.

Abbott said the move would strengthening the measures currently in place to prevent extremists returning to Australia from Middle Eastern terror groups.

Abbott also shut down rumours that Foreign Minister Julie Bishop’s phone had been tapped and sensitive conversations with the Prime Minister had been comprised while she was in Ukraine.

“I can assure the Australian people that the very significant discussions that Julie Bishop was part of with me and with other members of the [cabinet] national security committee in recent times were all done over secure lines,” he said.

