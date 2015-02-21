Tony Abbott says the claim he proposed sending troops to Iraq is 'absolutely fanciful'

Photo: Daniel Kalisz / Getty

Tony Abbott has denied claims he sought advice on sending troops to Iraq, saying the suggestion is “absolutely fanciful” and “absolutely false”.

The Prime Minister said the government had no plans to put Australian troops on the ground in Iraq.

Responding to questions about the claims, made in The Australian today, Abbott said he had spoken to the Chief of Defence who was as “mystified” about the allegations as he was.

“I thought it was absolutely fanciful. I rang the chief defence minister… and it was as much of a mystery to him as it is to me,” Abbott said.

“The story is false. It is false. It is fanciful, absolutely fanciful.”

Abbott continued by saying The Australian made “no attempt” to contact the DCF and his own office to clarify the details.

“Australia does not act unilaterally in the Middle East,” he said.

“[We are] operating with full support of the Iraqi government…. and we will continue to stand with Iraq to fight this death cult.”

He said he would never consider sending troops without the consent of the Iraqi government and without cooperation of allies.

When asked if he thought the claims had been “made up”, he replied: “Absolutely”.

The Australian reported that Abbott discussed sending 3500 troops to Iraq to fight Islamic State during a meeting in Canberra last November, and put the idea to leading military planners for advice.

Senior Ministers have also come forward today denying Abbott sought advice on sending troops into Iraq, as well as claims that his chief of staff, Peta Credlin, chaired meetings of the expenditure review committee.

Finance Minister Matthias Cormann told ABC radio that the report was untrue.

“That story is wrong. The prime minister never sought such advice,” Cormann said.

“My advice is that the journalist who wrote that story actually never put that proposition to the prime minister’s office when seeking comment.”

Treasurer Joe Hockey has also backed the Prime Minister.

The story by John Lyons today in @australian is just complete and utter rubbish. Factually wrong. Same as Garnaut in @smh yesterday. — Joe Hockey (@JoeHockey) February 20, 2015

Read more about John Lyons’ jaw-dropping account of how the Abbott government has been working in The Australian here.

Business Insider Emails & Alerts Site highlights each day to your inbox. Email Address Join

Follow Business Insider Australia on Facebook, Twitter, LinkedIn, and Instagram.