Tony Abbott Stayed Loyal To Qantas After Virgin Offered To Host Him In Its Airport Lounge

Opposition Leader Tony Abbott reportedly declined an offer from a Virgin Australia hostess to enjoy one of the airlines’s lounges, as he was flying with Qantas.

According to the Australian Financial Review, Abbott was at Canberra airport to catch a flight back to Sydney, when a Virgin Australia staff member extended the invitation on Monday.

“Thank you but I am travelling on your competition today,” Abbott is reported to have said, in the newspaper’s Rear Window column.

“That’s OK, we are still happy to look after you,” the hostess replied.

Abbott — who until Kevin Rudd’s resurrection as Labor leader looked like a shoe-in to win Australia’s upcoming election — stayed strong though.

