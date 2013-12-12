Tony Abbott Smacked His Kids And Thinks Parents Should Be Allowed To

Getty / Marissa Massey

Prime Minister Tony Abbott admitted he had smacked his daughters when they were younger, and says he thinks Australian parents should not be prevented from physically disciplining their kids.

He made the comments on Channel Seven after a News Corp Australia report said the UN Committee on the Rights of the Child recommended Australia remove laws allowing parents to use reasonable force to punish their kids.

“I was probably one of those guilty parents who did occasionally chastise the children, a very gentle smack I’ve got to say,” Abbott said. “I think that we’ve got to treat our kids well, but I don’t think we ought to say there’s no place ever for smacks. “All parents know that occasionally the best thing we can give is a smack, but it should never be something that hurts them. “I think we often see political correctness taken to extremes and maybe this is another example.”

