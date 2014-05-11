Tony Abbott Set To Put A Salary Freeze On MPs To Find Savings For The Budget

Getty/ Stefan Postles

Prime Minister Tony Abbott is set to put a freeze on the salaries of all federal politicians and senior public servants, as well as his own, in Tuesday’s budget.

Abbott’s freeze could see his pay packet slashed by up to $16,000 a year thanks to the proposed deficit tax.

The average backbencher will lose about $3900, missing out on a 2.4% increase.

The debt levy not only leaves ­Abbott out of pocket but it also exposes another breach he has made on his pre-election promises.

