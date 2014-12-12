WATCH: Tony Abbott Says Peta Credlin's Attackers Wouldn't Be So Vocal If She Was A Man

Picture: Getty Images

Prime Minister Tony Abbott has taken a shot at ministers and backbenchers who have accused his chief-of-staff Peta Credlin of commanding too much political power.

In an interview with ABC News Breakfast this morning, Abbott said those chastising Credlin needed to “take a long hard look at themselves”.

“Do you really think my chief of staff would be under this kind of criticism if her name was Peter as opposed to Peta?” Abbott said.

“If people have a problem with my office obviously they can tell me because what my office does is what I ask my office to do.”

In recent days, there have been claims from within the Coalition that control at the helm is too centralised, citing Credlin’s influence over Abbott.

