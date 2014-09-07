Tony Abbott: One Year Since The Coalition Government Was Elected

Dan Kitwood/Getty Images

Here’s the full text of Prime Minister Tony Abbott’s statement on the first anniversary of the election of a Coalition Government:

This weekend marks one year since the Australian people entrusted the Liberal National Coalition with the job of building a stronger Australia.

Since then, we have been working to deliver on our commitments to you and to make decisions that are in the best long-term interests of our country.

Our focus has been building a strong, prosperous economy and a safe and secure Australia.

We are making progress:

The Carbon Tax is gone;

The boats are stopping;

Our record $50 billion roads and infrastructure programme is underway;

We’ve given environmental approvals to big new projects worth over $800 billion;

We’re boosting exports and jobs with Free Trade Agreements with two of our major trading partners;

We’re reducing Government debt and getting the Budget back under control;

And importantly, over 100,000 new jobs have been created since the end of last year.

But this is just the start.

As a nation, we’ve also faced serious challenges in the past year because of the increasingly uncertain world in which we live.

Events in Syria, Iraq and Ukraine, and the rise of violent extremism has tested Australia, as it has tested other nations.

The Government is implementing a detailed set of polices to keep our country safe.

In an increasingly uncertain world, we are determined that our nation will be secure.

Over the next two years, the Government will continue its work building a stronger economy because that means more jobs and more prosperity.

Building roads, ending rip-offs, protecting the vulnerable, repairing the Budget and ensuring that our country is strong and safe: that’s the mission of this Government.

Business Insider Emails & Alerts Site highlights each day to your inbox. Email Address Join

Follow Business Insider Australia on Facebook, Twitter, LinkedIn, and Instagram.