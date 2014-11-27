REPORT: Tony Abbott Will Scrap The Controversial GP Co-Payment

Dan Kitwood/Getty Images

Prime Minister Tony Abbott will shelve the Government’s controversial $7 GP co-payment, according to a report.

Abbott privately conceded defeat on the proposed budget measure, given its improbability to pass through the Senate, the SMH says.

This is unlikely to be the only issue Abbott looks to address before the year’s close, as Treasurer Joe Hockey prepares to deliver the Mid-Year Economic and Fiscal Outlook (MYEFO).

The Coalition is also expected to make further changes to Abbott’s signature $5.5 billion paid parental leave scheme.

The other issue in play is the privatisation of university fees, which has caused great confusion amongst parents and anger among students.

