Tony Abbott is staying in Parliament, for now

Tony Abbott is staying as a Member of Parliament, at least in the short term, after being replaced as prime minister by Malcolm Turnbull.

“My intention is to remain in the Parliament,” the ABC quoted Abbott as saying. “It’s been a tumultuous week and I now intend to spend some time with my family to think about the future.”

He’s not been seen in Parliament since losing a leadership ballot on Monday evening. Without a portfolio, Abbott would have to sit on the backbench.

It’s not clear what Abbott, who is the Member for the House of Representatives seat of Warringah in Sydney, will do at the next election due next year.

When Kevin Rudd was deposed as prime minister by Julia Gillard, he accepted the role of foreign minister.

Malcolm Turnbull is due to announce his cabinet at the weekend.

