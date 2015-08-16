Tony Abbott is setting up a 'dob in a drug dealer' hotline

David Ramos/Getty Images

Prime Minister Tony Abbott has announced plans to establish a national hotline to report drug dealers to the police.

The “Dob in a Drug Dealer” campaign has already received $1 million in funding and plans to tackle ice, which Abbott describes as being “the worst drug scourge the nation has ever faced”.

“The fight against ice and ­illegal drugs can only be effective when the community and law enforcement agencies work together. Information from the public is an essential part in helping police and other agencies bust drug manufacture and distribution,” Abbott told the Sunday Telegraph.

The announcement comes just a week after Tasmanian senator Jacqui Lambie revealed to parliament that her 21-year-old son was battling an ice addiction.

Lambie made a call for national legislation to allow parents to commit drug-addicted children into rehabilitation.

“I am a senator of Australia and I have a 21-year-old son that has a problem with ice, and yet even with my title I have no control over my son,” she told parliament.

The prime minister deployed a national task force to tackle the growing use of crystal meth, known as ice, earlier in April.

“The propensity for violence, the propensity to subsequent, very serious mental illness, the propensity to disfigurement which ice produces means that this is a drug epidemic way beyond anything that we have seen before now,” said Abbott.

The federal government is now working to strengthen the national drug force by using $18 million of criminal proceeds to help the Australian Crime Commission (ACC) fight ice abuse.

Earlier this year, a report by the ACC found that the nation’s drug trade was at a record high with over 112,000 illicit drug arrests and 93,000 illicit drug seizures made in Australia from 2013-14.

The 2015 Federal Budget has invested $20 million from 2015-16 to renew the National Drugs Campaign to promote the avoidance of illicit drug use and raise awareness of the harms caused by drugs such as ice.

