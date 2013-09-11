Tony Abbott Is 'Considering Hiring Ex-Coppers' To Police Building Sites

Picture: Getty Images

Prime Minister-elect Tony Abbott is reportedly considering hiring ex-federal police to sniff out law-breaking unionists, bikies and thugs on building sites.

The Herald Sun reports Mr Abbott and Workplace Relations Minister Eric Abetz have been handed a Coalition party room committee report that highlights “significant problems of criminality and significant involvement of bikie gangs” on construction sites.

The report looks at recruiting retired federal police to the watchdog body.

A source familiar with the report said the watchdog body would “need to have more people with a police background working as investigators with the ABCC, and people experienced in investigating and evidence gathering.

“We need ex-coppers,” the source said.

Read more about the report at the Herald Sun.

Follow Business Insider Australia on Facebook and Twitter

Business Insider Emails & Alerts Site highlights each day to your inbox. Email Address Join

Follow Business Insider Australia on Facebook, Twitter, LinkedIn, and Instagram.