Tony Abbott Is Back On His Bike For His Annual Pollie Pedal Cycling Event

Tony Abbott

Tony Abbott is back on his bike after his return from Europe.

Headed to Mudgee in central New South Wales, Abbott will compete in the final two days of Pollie Pedal which he co-founded 16 years ago.

The 1000 kilometre Pollie Pedal event started in Moree and will finish in Penrith, and is expected to raise $3 million for charity.

This year, funds will go to Carers Australia, with $700,000 already raised.

Abbott told reporters, “It is nice to swap the RAAF jet for the bike.”

The Prime Minister has been in the Netherlands to thank Dutch and Australian officials for the MH17 recovery effort, and in London to meet with the British PM and intelligence officials to discuss the humanitarian mission in Iraq.

Other politicians joining the ride include Angus Taylor, the member for Hume, David Gillespie, the member for Lyne, Mark Coulton, the member for Parkes, and Luke Hartsuyker, the member for Cowperwill.

