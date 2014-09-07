Tony Abbott Is Back In Australia For Father's Day And To Celebrate The First Year In Office

Photo: Getty

Prime Minister Tony Abbott has returned from a three-day trip to India and Malaysia.

And he’s in Sydney to attend a Father’s Day morning tea at the Epping Club.

And he’s also celebrating the one year anniversary of the Coalition winning government.

“Over the next two years, the government will continue its work building a stronger economy because that means more jobs and more prosperity,” he says.

In India, Mr Abbott signed a nuclear safeguards agreement ahead of finalising a deal for shipments of Australian uranium.

In Malaysia, Mr Abbott met with Prime Minister Najib Razak and discussed the disappearance of Malaysian Airlines flights MH370 and the shooting down of MH17.

