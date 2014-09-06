Tony Abbott: India Will Only Use Australian Uranium For Power Production

Dan Kitwood/Getty Images

India and Australia have signed a nuclear safeguards agreement ahead of finalising a deal for shipments of Australian uranium.

Any uranium India buys from Australia will only be used for power production and not to build nuclear weapons.

The deal was sealed in a meeting in New Delhi between Prime Minister Tony Abbott and India’s Narendra Modi.

“It is a reflection of a new level of mutual trust and confidence in our relationship and will open a new chapter in our bilateral cooperation,” Mr Modi said, according to the ABC.

Mr Abbott said the agreement went ahead because Australia trusts India to do the right thing.

“India has an absolutely impeccable non-proliferation record,” he said.

