Tony Abbott Heads To Europe As Australia Starts To Withdraw Its Police From Ukraine

Abbott speaking at the memorial service on the National Day of Mourning.

Prime Minister Tony Abbott has announced that the process to bring Australia police home from Ukraine has begun.

Abbott says he will travel to the Netherlands tonight to thank both the Dutch Prime Minister and the Australian police and defence personnel for their efforts in the recovery mission of the MH17.

“The drawdown of Australian personnel from Ukraine is under way following the conclusion of the initial phase of Operation Bring Them Home,” he says.

“The Dutch have very capably led the international recovery and repatriation mission, working in tandem with Australia and Malaysian officials and with strong support from the international community.”

Accompanied by Federal Police Commissioner Tony Negus and the Chief of the Defence Force, Air Chief Marshal Mark Binskin, Abbott is also expected to be briefed on updates of the search and victim identification efforts.

The identification process of MH17 victims continues as Australian and Dutch scientists work to bring some closure for families.

