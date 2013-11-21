Tony Abbott Has Received Indonesian President Susilo Bambang Yudhoyono's Letter

Getty / Oscar Siagian

Tony Abbott today said he had received a letter from the Indonesian president Susilo Bambang Yudhoyono, seeking an explanation after he declined to apologise for Australian spies.

“I want to assure the House that the government will respond swiftly, fully and courteously to the President’s letter,” the prime minister said, according to The Aus.

“As always, my intention is to do everything I reasonably can to strengthen this relationship which is so important to both our countries.”

Spies at the Australian Signals Directorate tapped the president’s phone, as well as mobiles owned by his wife, senior cabinet members and close confidants.

The news was broken by The Guardian and The ABC. The media outlets cited documents leaked by Edward Snowden, the former NSA contractor.

Abbott said all countries spied, and refused calls for an apology. Indonesia has recalled its ambassador from Canberra, and halted military and intelligence co-operation.

