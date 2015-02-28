Tony Abbott has hinted he will drop the Medicare co-payment

Photo: Lisa Maree Williams/Getty.

Tony Abbott has hinted his government’s controversial Medicare co-payment policy may be axed.

“I don’t want to pre-empt our party decision-making processes, our government decision-making process, but it’s no secret that we have been rethinking some policies that were brought down last year,” he said at a press conference in New Zealand today.

The co-payment plan could be dumped as Abbott attempts to rebuild the backbench’s confidence in his leadership.

The government’s planned $5 cut to Medicare rebates and four-year freeze on the indexation of rebates has received criticism from GPs across the country, and has raised the same issues as its previous failed attempt to impose a $7 co-payment through legislation.

Find out more about the co-payment here.

In Auckland, alongside his New Zealand counterpart John Key, Abbott deflected questions from the media about a leadership spill, but said he was “looking forward” to appearing with Mike Baird during the the NSW state election campaign next month.

