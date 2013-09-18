Tony Abbott Has Been Sworn In As The 28th Prime Minister Of Australia

Photo: Getty / Lisa Maree Williams

Tony Abbott has been sworn in as Australia’s 28th Prime Minister by Governor General Quentin Bryce in Canberra this morning.

New Deputy Prime Minister Warren Truss, the leader of the National Party was also confirmed in a brief ceremony.

The new ministry, revealed earlier this week, will be officially sworn in later today.

Abbott’s coalition of conservative parties decisively beat Labor at Australia’s federal election on September 7.

The Prime Minister has said he will immediately tell the Department of Prime Minister and Cabinet to prepare legislation to scrap the carbon tax.

Incoming Treasurer Joe Hockey will also instruct the board of the Clean Energy Corporation to cease operations, Abbott said.

It is also expected legislation will be prepared to abolish the Climate Change Authority and the Climate Commission.

