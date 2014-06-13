Tony Abbott Gave Barack Obama This Ridiculous Surfboard

Image: Bennett Boards.

It’s polite to take a gift when you’re invited to a person’s house but when that person is the President of the United States and that house is the White House, deciding what to give the most powerful person in the world is a tough one.

Australian Prime Minister Tony Abbott this week presented Barack Obama with a custom made longboard made by Bennett Surfboards, a local Sydney manufacturer.

The board, which was made in a week, is designed to look like Air Force One, the president’s jet, and has the Presidential Seal as well as both the Australian and US flags glassed into the deck.

But Obama isn’t the first high profile figure to receive a Bennett board with young Prince George getting his first custom made ride from the Sydney company when he toured Australia with his parents, the Duke and Duchess of Cambridge, William and Kate, earlier this year.

Australia has a tradition of giving quirky gifts to US Presidents.

Former PM Julia Gillard gifted a Sherrin football, a 2GB iPod Shuffle loaded with Australian songs, a Western Bulldogs AFL jersey and a wooden box to Obama.

In 2011 the then Northern Territory Chief Minister, Paul Henderson gave Obama a $50,000 insurance policy in case he was attacked by a crocodile.

Obama said it was one of the most “unique” gifts he’d received as president.

While in 1981 Malcolm Fraser presented the then US president Ronald Reagan with a saddle.

