Tony Abbott shocked Australia when he ate a whole, raw onion on TV as if it were a fresh apple

Stefano Pozzebon
Australia is in a state of disbelief after Tony Abbott, the prime minister, was filmed eating a whole raw onion as if it were a fresh apple when visiting a farm in Tasmania.

Abbott was visiting Charlton Farm Produce near Devonport, Tasmania, when he picked up the onion and ate it, skin-on, merely commenting that it was delicious and not shedding a single tear, the Sydney Morning Herald reports. 

Twitter has rapidly started to build up on the news, here are some of the best bits:

