Tony Abbott shocked Australia when he ate a whole, raw onion on TV as if it were a fresh apple

Australia is in a state of disbelief after Tony Abbott, the prime minister, was filmed eating a whole raw onion as if it were a fresh apple when visiting a farm in Tasmania.

Abbott was visiting Charlton Farm Produce near Devonport, Tasmania, when he picked up the onion and ate it, skin-on, merely commenting that it was delicious and not shedding a single tear, the Sydney Morning Herald reports.

Here is a video of the event:





Twitter has rapidly started to build up on the news, here are some of the best bits:

I’d like to see Toby Abbott eat this onion #AusPol pic.twitter.com/dmh6isiorn

— Elias Hallaj (@Elias_Hallaj) March 13, 2015

As always there is a Costanza parallel for Tony Abbott. “You know George, that’s an onion.” https://t.co/t6IIgYbi72 pic.twitter.com/ylSVgJgVrd

— Neil McMahon (@NeilMcMahon) March 13, 2015

A new level of WTF (?!) as PM Tony Abbott eats a raw onion, skin and all. I think we broke him http://t.co/VuREMHKGDQ pic.twitter.com/8HrLPjN4nU

— Damian Morrant (@DamianMorrant) March 13, 2015

Business Insider Emails & Alerts Site highlights each day to your inbox. Email Address Join

Follow Business Insider Australia on Facebook, Twitter, LinkedIn, and Instagram.