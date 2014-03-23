TONY ABBOTT: Debris Has Been Spotted In The Search Area

An aircraft searching the Indian Ocean for debris of the MH370 plane has sighted objects that may relate to the search, says Prime Minister Tony Abbott.

“Over the last 24 hours there have been three significant developments – new satellite imagery, new Chinese satellite imagery, does seem to suggest at least one large object down there, consistent with the object that earlier satellite imagery discovered which I told the Australian Parliament about last week.

“Yesterday one of our civilian aircraft got visuals on a number of objects in a fairly small areas in the overall Australian search zone.

“I want to say that this is a really big international effort and it really does show that many countries are capable of pulling together in a time of trouble,” Abbott said.

The search effort now consists of 3 RAAF P3 Orion aircraft, a New Zealand P3 RAAF Orion aircraft, 2 ultra long range commercial jets, 2 merchant ships, HMAS Success and planes from China, Japan and India.

