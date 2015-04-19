Tony Abbott crashed a university party at a Sydney pub, and skolled a beer with the boys

Tony Abbott skolling beer with university students at a Sydney pub. Photo: Royal Oak Hotel Double Bay/ Facebook.

Prime Minister Tony Abbott has relived his university days, skolling a beer with a local university football team at their awards presentation in a Sydney pub last night.

Abbott, who was coincidentally at The Royal Oak Hotel in Double Bay, was asked by the UTS Bats Football club coach Simon Carrodus to join the team for a beer to celebrate.

The Australian Women’s Weekly reports that the PM joined the players, gave a short speech about how he was now hanging out with “real footballers” – being a former rugby player himself – and then obliged when the students started chanting: “skol, skol, skol”.

“Then he proceeds to reach down and grab a schooner and he drank from head-to-toe the entire schooner, dribbling little bits on his shirt… He was proud as punch,” Carrodus told The AWW.

And, of course, the crowd went wild yelling: “Tony!, Tony!, Tony!”.

This has to be the most Australian thing to have happened all year.

See the video here.

https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=nyf5nDxgrBA

