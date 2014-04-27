Tony Abbott Calls In A Favour Of Aussie Volunteers For G20

Photo: Chris Jackson/GETTY

Prime Minister Tony Abbott has called for up to 700 people to assist as volunteer organisers at the G20 event in Brisbane this November.

It’s one of the most significant meeting of world leaders in Australian history and Abbott said they were looking for volunteers to be the “friendly faces” of the summit.

“We want this to be the friendly G20, we don’t want this to be just a dignitaries occasion,” he said, inviting Australians of all ages to apply on the G20 website.

Over 4000 delegates and 3000 media workers are expected to attend the annual summit. Volunteers will be needed assist with accreditation, media, hotel information and transport.

