Tony Abbott And Bill Shorten Visited Troops In Afghanistan Together

Getty/ Putu Sayoga

Prime Minister Tony Abbott and Opposition Leader Bill Shorten have visited Australian troops in Afghanistan.

Fairfax Media’s report says it was the first bipartisan visit in the 12 years since Australia sent soldiers to the war-ravaged country.

Here’s some of what Abbott said:

“Australia’s longest war is ending, not with victory, not with defeat, but with, we hope, an Afghanistan that is better for our presence here. “Our armed forces and our officials have done their duty. That duty never ends, although our duty here has.”

After more than a decade of war, 40 Australian soldiers have been killed, 200 have been wounded and more than $8 billion has been spent.

There are still 1000 personnel stationed in Afghanistan who will be home by Christmas, though some Special Forces will remain in advisory roles.

