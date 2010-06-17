Here Are The Hedge Funds Who Got Whacked On BP And Transocean

Both Transocean and BP shares have fallen about 50% since the explosion of Deepwater Horizon on Earth Day.



Only a few hedge funds were invested in BP at that time, but tons were invested in Transocean, says AR Alpha.

Most hedge funds wouldn’t comment to AR Alpha on whether or not they’ve since sold their positions, but Leon Cooperman, who runs Omega said that he’s since sold all of his shares of BP (over 2 million of them) and he’s not happy about it.

“I did not sell it well,” he said on

Surely none of the other investors in Transocean and BP are happy about it. Hedge funds’ huge sell-offs like his probably contributed to the major stock price slides we’ve since seen.

