Here Are The Hedge Funds Who Got Whacked On BP And Transocean

Courtney Comstock
Both Transocean and BP shares have fallen about 50% since the explosion of Deepwater Horizon on Earth Day.

Only a few hedge funds were invested in BP at that time, but tons were invested in Transocean, says AR Alpha.

Most hedge funds wouldn’t comment to AR Alpha on whether or not they’ve since sold their positions, but Leon Cooperman, who runs Omega said that he’s since sold all of his shares of BP (over 2 million of them) and he’s not happy about it.

“I did not sell it well,” he said on

Surely none of the other investors in Transocean and BP are happy about it. Hedge funds’ huge sell-offs like his probably contributed to the major stock price slides we’ve since seen.

SAC Capital - 8,411 shares of BP and 11,539 shares of Transocean

... But SAC also bought 35,000,000 PRN of Transocean's debt.

Source: AR Alpha and SAC's 13F

Blackrock Advisors - 3,027,093 shares of BP and shares of ~2 million shares of Transocean

Source: AR Alpha and Blackrock's 13F

Highbridge Capital Management - 169,454 shares of BP and 10,500 shares of Transocean

Source: AR Alpha and Highbridge's 13F

Citadel - 24,895 shares of BP and ~ 150,000 shares of Transocean

Source: AR Alpha and Citadel's 13F

BP Capital Management - 345,980 shares of Transocean

Source: AR Alpha and BP Capital Management's 13F

Leon Cooperman's Omega Advisors - 2,174,264 shares of BP

Source: AR Alpha

Duquesne Capital Management - 150,000 shares of Transocean

Source: AR Alpha and Duquesne's 13F

Diamondback Capital Management - 77,327 shares of Transocean

Source: AR Alpha and Diamondback's 13F

Perella Weinberg Partners Capital Management - 52087 shares of Transocean

Source: AR Alpha and Perella Weinberg's 13F

Davidson Kempner Capital Management - 4,500 shares of Transocean

Source: AR Alpha and Davidson Kempner's 13F

Hudson Bay Capital Management - 3,774 shares of Transocean

Source: AR Alpha and Hudson Bay's 13F

