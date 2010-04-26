Tons of Great Euro Startups Pitching at Innovate 2010

Photo: corsac

Innovate 2010 is a set of tech conferences highlighting early stage technology startups all across the world, though a “pitch slam” contest. This year’s edition in Paris features plenty of interesting startups, some of which we’ve covered here already. Innovate 2010 is organised by Guidewire Group, a startup consulting firm, and the Paris edition is held at Microsoft’s ultramodern campus on the outskirts of Paris, under the aegis of their free-stuff-for-startups BizSpark program.



Here are some of the most interesting startups we’ve seen today so far:

Bookioo is an online dating service that seeks to solve the problem that makes many women reluctant to use dating services, which is that men lie on their profiles. Bookioo creates the right environment by verifying all the men’s profiles and generally providing a safe and easy user experience. The site is only available in Spain in beta right now but plans to internationalize quickly.

Leetchi (2nd runner up) is the group-gifting app we covered at LeWeb before. Since then they’ve raised a first round of funding from superangel fund Kima Ventures and VC firm 360 Capital Partners. Now Leetchi is stepping up its service a notch by building it on top of a universal API, allowing people to access the service through their site, through e-commerce partners and, soon, mobile apps.

SubMate is a new entrant in the red-hot location-based social networking space. SubMate offers a different spin on things than Foursquare/Plyce/Gowalla by focusing on social commuting: that cute girl you saw on the subway — what if she had a profile where you could see all the great things you have in common? When you sign up on SubMate you enter your daily commute(s) and SubMate will tell you about people, events and things around the places you go to every day. SubMate will launch into public beta at The Next Web conference in Amsterdam in three cities: Paris, London and New York.

SmartGrains (winner!) is a non-web company that helps reduce traffic congestion with an applied intelligence system that builds a real time database of car parks to guide people to the most efficient spot. 30% of road traffic in business districts is people looking for parking spots, which is a tremendous waste, in particular for retailers, who lose foot traffic and therefore sales. So they’re partnering with park and mall operators to set up their systems; ultimately they hope to put it on-board car GPSes, mobile phones, etc. SmartGrains isn’t a web company but it has very impressive technology that serves a real need.

Several other startups pitched very interesting businesses. The French startup ecosystem is growing stronger and stronger.

