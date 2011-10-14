TONS OF DRY POWDER on the Venture Capital Sidelines

Tom Johansmeyer

For the last three years, venture capital available for investment has been on the rise. ‘Dry powder’, as it’s called, reached $157 bn at the end of 2009, $160 bn at the end of 2010 and now sits at a hefty $167 bn. That’s a 6.4 per cent increase in cash on the sidelines in less than two years.

Here’s what you need to know:

1. Almost half the dry powder is in North America – $75 bn so far. Yet, this is down from its December 2007 peak by around $17 bn, according to research firm Preqin.

2. Venture capital funds focused on investments in Europe are sitting on only $27 bn in dry powder – which is consistent with the range of $26 bn to $28 bn for the region going back to the end of 2007.

3. In Asia and the rest of the world, there’s a hefty $65 bn in venture capital sitting on the sidelines – the highest level reached since 2003.

