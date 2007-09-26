Tonight: Bloomberg At Cooper, Natalie Portman At The Apple Store, Kevin Rose On TV

A busy night for geeks who get out of the house: Mayor Michael Bloomberg chats with former NBC anchor Tom Brokaw tonight at Cooper Union. (Doors close at 5:45 p.m., event at 6 p.m,; tickets available first-come, first-served starting at 4 p.m. 7 E. 7th St., between 3rd and 4th Aves.)



Then head down to the SoHo Apple Store for a screening of Wes Anderson’s 13-minute short Hotel Chevalier, a prequel to his new film, The Darjeeling Limited. (103 Prince St., 9 p.m.) After the screening, chat about the film with Anderson and stars Jason Schwartzman and Natalie Portman. (Can’t make it? The short — which has an extended Portman nude scene — is a free download on Apple’s iTunes store starting tomorrow.)

For the geek-inclined: Screen the latest Diggnation episode (featuring Digg’s Kevin Rose and sidekick Alex Albrecht) on huge plasmas at the NYC Diggnation Party. (Turtle Bay on the Upper East Side, 987 2nd Ave, 7 p.m.) Also, the monthly BKLN 2.0 meetup at Mooney’s Pub on Flatbush, the NYC Drupal (content management system) meetup, and the BigScreen LittleScreen meetup, which supposedly involves drinking beer on couches, watching online videos, and discussing them.

