Tonight's Presidential Debate: What You Must Know

It’s tonight. At 8pm ET on CNN. For those without cable or away from the tube: you can also view it online (for free!) by visiting CNN.com/Live at around that time for a streaming feed. Wolf Blitzer will be moderating.



And best of all, I will be live blogging my thoughts — and readers’ — via my Google+ profile. It will be quite the party! BYOB, of course.

Also, tonight’s GOP presidential debate is the super special “National Security Debate” — meaning that instead of focusing on priority #1 (the economy, and our nation’s outrageously high long-term unemployment numbers, and growing social unrest — Occupy Wall Street, etc.), our dear candidates will be trying to out alpha male each other with comments about using robotic drones, electric fences, and so forth to keep “illegals” off of our precious American soil.

Hopefully, they will take a break from all the chest-thumping and flag-waving to question why we are still engaged in a couple of very, very costly wars overseas, and why taxpayer dollars are going toward building schools and roads in Afghanistan at a time when our own infrastructure and education system are both in dire need of repair. No joke.

I recently took a cross-country road trip and was astounded by how atrocious parts of our interstate system are right now: pot holes and cracks for miles. Yet we’re spending billions to give Afghans the roads and the free educations that will supposedly put them on the fast-track to democracy and apple pie, and Apple laptops.

I don’t get it.

But maybe I’m wrong. Maybe the National Security Debate — starring Mitt Romney, Rick Perry, Ron Paul, Rick Santorum (I think he’s running still?), Herman Cain, and Michele Bachmann will completely reaffirm my dwindling faith in our politicians, our mainstream media, and our future. I hope so!

Either way, follow me over on Google+ and let’s analyse this thing together. It will be an extraordinary cable TV adventure.

