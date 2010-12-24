Tonight's Poinsettia Bowl Threatened By Flooding

Photo: K.C. Alfred/San Diego Union-Tribune

The Poinsettia Bowl is scheduled to go tonight despite the fact that field at Qualcomm Stadium in San Diego is currently under several inches of water.Navy and San Diego State are set to kick off at 5:06 PT.



Southern California has been besieged by such heavy rains that the two teams have been practicing in hotel ballrooms for much of this week.

Even if they somehow manage to pull it off, the stadium is set to host another bowl in a week. Expect lots of fumbles and sliding.

