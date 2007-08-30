Tonight's NYCwireless Meeting: Wi-Fi For Emerging Markets

Tonight’s NYCwireless meeting features a presentation by Michael Hallinan and Tejpaul Bhatia from GlobeCo2020, an NY-based content-delivery network (CDN) startup. Hallinan and Bhatia will talk about wireless infrastructure in the developing world and business models for CDNs and wireless carriers. More details on tonight’s free event at NYCwireless’ Web site — should be interesting.



