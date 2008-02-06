Tonight's NY Tech Meetup: Who's The Tech President On Super Tuesday?

The lineup is in for tonight’s New York Tech Meetup at IAC’s HQ in Chelsea. We’re especially excited to hear from Andrew Rasiej, No. 96 on the Silicon Alley 100 list, founder of the Personal Democracy Forum, and creator of techPresident, which tracks how the candidates are doing online. (No surprise: Barack Obama and Ron Paul are still dominating Facebook, MySpace, and YouTube.) Special bonus: Live election results displayed on IAC’s massive projection wall starting at 8 p.m.
Also presenting:
- Matt Dalio, TheIssue
- Michael Galpert, Aviary
- Jen Yip & Con Way Ling, Xerpi
- Chris Guerra, Plink
- Matthew Jacobson, LaunchBox08
- Richie Hecker, Takes All Types
