Tonight's NY Tech Meetup A Double Dose, Plus Meet Your Editors

Dan Frommer

Last month, NY Tech Meetup organiser Scott Heiferman couldn’t find enough companies to show off. This month, the Meetup CEO and recently cashed-out Fotolog founder got flooded: Tonight’s meetup will feature 10 presentations, twice the usual amount. “A nutty one tonight,” he promises. Showing off their goods:

Hakia: A “semantic” search engine we are bearish about.
Collectors Quest: Community Web site for collectors.
jkn.com: Annotate any Web page.
DesignMyRoom.com: The IKEA catalogue on steroids.
Animoto: Automated slideshow maker.
Gawker Media: Showing off refinements to their commenting system.
Neighborrow: Borrow stuff from (and share stuff with) your neighbours.
Bookswim: Netflix-style book rentals.
I’minlikewithyou: Charles Forman and Dan Albritton’s flirting Web site. (Sneak peak at their forthcoming redesign.)
Silicon Alley Insider: That’s us! Find out how you can contribute and meet chairman Kevin Ryan and editors Henry Blodget, Peter Kafka, and yours truly, Dan Frommer.

The meetup starts at 7 p.m. tonight at Cooper Union, 7 E. 7th St. Rachel Sterne will Webcast at GroundReport.tv and Allen Stern will cover for CenterNetworks.

