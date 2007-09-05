Tonight's NY Tech Meetup A Double Dose, Plus Meet Your Editors

Last month, NY Tech Meetup organiser Scott Heiferman couldn’t find enough companies to show off. This month, the Meetup CEO and recently cashed-out Fotolog founder got flooded: Tonight’s meetup will feature 10 presentations, twice the usual amount. “A nutty one tonight,” he promises. Showing off their goods:
Hakia: A “semantic” search engine we are bearish about.
Collectors Quest: Community Web site for collectors.
jkn.com: Annotate any Web page.
DesignMyRoom.com: The IKEA catalogue on steroids.
Animoto: Automated slideshow maker.
Gawker Media: Showing off refinements to their commenting system.
Neighborrow: Borrow stuff from (and share stuff with) your neighbours.
Bookswim: Netflix-style book rentals.
I’minlikewithyou: Charles Forman and Dan Albritton’s flirting Web site. (Sneak peak at their forthcoming redesign.)
Silicon Alley Insider: That’s us! Find out how you can contribute and meet chairman Kevin Ryan and editors Henry Blodget, Peter Kafka, and yours truly, Dan Frommer.
The meetup starts at 7 p.m. tonight at Cooper Union, 7 E. 7th St. Rachel Sterne will Webcast at GroundReport.tv and Allen Stern will cover for CenterNetworks.
Business Insider Emails & Alerts
Site highlights each day to your inbox.
Follow Business Insider Australia on Facebook, Twitter, LinkedIn, and Instagram.