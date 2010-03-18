Tonight's Must-See TV Preview: Obama Sits In The Line Of Fire On Fox News

Fox News should get their usual high ratings tonight with a big get: President Obama.



He is appearing on Special Report with Bret Baier at 6 p.m. and will be interviewed during the first hour of the show — just as Washington is debating healthcare reform plan.

In the Fox News preview, he tells Fox News’s Bret Baier: “If people vote yes, whatever form that takes, that is going to be a vote for health-care reform,” he said. “And I don’t think we should pretend otherwise. And if they don’t, if they vote against it, then they’re going to be voting against health-care reform and they’re going to be voting in favour of the status quo.”

As Danny Shea at the Huffington Post points out, Fox News anchor Greta van Susteren tweeted about the interview, which was taped on Wednesday afternoon. She added that “the two are going at each other a bit” and Obama “said Bret keeps interrupting him………Bret says he does not answer the question ..you need 2 C ths 2nite at 6p/Special Report.”

Watch the preview:

video.foxnews.com

