Tonight's Important Business Headlines From Around The Globe

Joe Weisenthal
It was a busy day, markets are already suggesting it will be a wild night and a wild Wednesday, and already there are some interesting headline popping up this evening. Here’s a few.

  • Medical device maker CareFusion laying off 5% off its workforce after weak sales.
  • Crucial Bank of England inflation report coming Wednesday.
  • Five months into a study, it’s looking like almost all of those Toyota crashes were driver error.
  • Japanese finance minister doing a lot of jawboning about the violence of recent currency moves.
  • China tells banks to move off-balance sheet asset back onto their books.
  • Australian consumer confidence hits 7-month high.

