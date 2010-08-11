Tonight's Important Business Headlines From Around The Globe

It was a busy day, markets are already suggesting it will be a wild night and a wild Wednesday, and already there are some interesting headline popping up this evening. Here’s a few.



Medical device maker CareFusion laying off 5% off its workforce after weak sales.

Crucial Bank of England inflation report coming Wednesday.

Five months into a study, it’s looking like almost all of those Toyota crashes were driver error.

Japanese finance minister doing a lot of jawboning about the violence of recent currency moves.

China tells banks to move off-balance sheet asset back onto their books.

Australian consumer confidence hits 7-month high.

Business Insider Emails & Alerts Site highlights each day to your inbox. Email Address Join

Follow Business Insider Australia on Facebook, Twitter, LinkedIn, and Instagram.