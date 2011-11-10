Tonight's GOP Debate: What You Need To Know

Tonight at 8pm ET the greatest leaders ever assembled will battle for power as they decide the shocking fate of our mortal realm — oops, I’m talking about The Immortals, which comes out on the 11th.



But tonight is the CNBC Republican presidential debate, to be held at Oakland University. Not as exciting as a film by the producers of 300, admittedly, but the price is right — so I’ll be watching.

I’ll also be live blogging the debate via my Google+ page. Add me on there, if you’d like, as my commentary has been described as “occasionally legit.”

Here’s what you can expect from the GOP debate:

* Ron Paul will continue the anti-Fed, gold standard, deficit reduction talking points he has focused on during every debate.

* Rick Perry will probably continue to paint rival alpha male Mitt Romney as a wishy-washy “failure” while he was governor.

* Mitt Romney will smile politely, before hurling a Don Draper-esque insult or two back at Perry.

* Herman Cain will talk up his childhood, his business leadership skillset, and explain to the 2 or 3 Americans out there who aren’t already familiar with it the intricacies of his 9-9-9 plan.

* Newt Gingrich will continue in his role as the Obi-Wan Kenobi of the GOP field.

* Michele Bachmann will say some strange stuff. I won’t even bother to Wikipedia or Google search any facts she presents tonight. I’ll assume she is taking artistic liberty.

* Jon Huntsman? Rick Santorum? They’ll stand by silently as Alien vs. Predator — Romney vs. Perry, I mean — enters its third or fourth vicious televised round.

* I’m hoping Donald Trump will storm the stage at some point and roar “Enough!!!,” then slam a golden scepter down on the floor and announce he is finally going to enter the race, after all. (Listen to my recent phone call with Trump here.)

Regardless of what goes down tonight, I’ll be live blogging with an honest eye and a quick wit, like a boss.

Business Insider Emails & Alerts Site highlights each day to your inbox. Email Address Join

Follow Business Insider Australia on Facebook, Twitter, LinkedIn, and Instagram.