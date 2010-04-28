Tonight's 5 Must-Reads On Wall Street

Before you turn it in for the day, things are moving very fast on the financial reform front, and there are some things you should read.
- Vik ram Pandit has sent a letter to President Obama expressing full-on support for financial reform (POLITICO)
- Was Goldman purposely trying to use delay tactics during today’s hearings? Actually, probably yes! (TPMMuckraker)
- Republicans filibuster another financial reform vote, but start dribbling out their own alternative plans (WaPo)
- Did Fabrice Toure do damage to Goldman’s damage against fraud charges? (WSJ)
- The case for a bank tax (NYT)
