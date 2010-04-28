Tonight's 5 Must-Reads On Wall Street

Before you turn it in for the day, things are moving very fast on the financial reform front, and there are some things you should read.



Vik ram Pandit has sent a letter to President Obama expressing full-on support for financial reform (POLITICO)

Was Goldman purposely trying to use delay tactics during today’s hearings? Actually, probably yes! (TPMMuckraker)

Republicans filibuster another financial reform vote, but start dribbling out their own alternative plans (WaPo)

Did Fabrice Toure do damage to Goldman’s damage against fraud charges? (WSJ)

The case for a bank tax (NYT)

