Tonight: Two Meetups And A Concert

Plenty of options for the tech-inclined tonight: The Advertising Club of NY holds its monthly meetup at Yahoo! Tonight’s topic: brand content. Five companies will present “something cool” on how they’re using content to promote their brands. Meanwhile, NextNY’s NextSports meetup at the GM building covers the cross section of sports business and digital media. Attendees will include Troy Ewanchyna, director of new media biz-dev for the NHL, Teri Schindler, former VP of broadcasting for the WNBA, and Jeff Volk and Ace Bhattacharjya from the U.S. Tennis Association.



Good luck filling the room tonight: like many, we will be checking out Brooklyn-via-Minneapolis rockers The Hold Steady at 7WTC as part of the Music Downtown series.

“In the 90s we were wired and well connected. Put it all down on technology and lost everything we invested.” (From “Positive Jam” off The Hold Steady’s “Almost Killed Me”)

