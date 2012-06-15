Tonight: Skyhook To Present At NYCwireless Meeting

NYCwireless holds its monthly meeting tonight at local ISP Bway.net, 568 Broadway, Suite 404, at Prince St. Should kick off around 7 p.m. Free and open to the public.



Ryan Sarver with Boston-based Skyhook Wireless is scheduled to present. Skyhook’s wi-fi positioning system uses a massive directory of wi-fi hotspots (versus satellite or cellular signals) to determine where you’re sitting while you use the Web. Location-based services are a key growth area in a lot of markets, including search tools like Skyhook’s own Loki, mobile content and gaming, proximity-based advertising, and emergency response. Skyhook also sells its positioning service to companies that want to incorporate location based info into their applications.

We’ll be there — see you tonight.

