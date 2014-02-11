Here's The Full Guest List For Jimmy Fallon's First Week On 'The Tonight Show'

Jimmy Fallon will take over “The Tonight Show” next Monday and he’ll have a huge lineup to open his premiere week.

NBC just released the full list of guests and performers who will join Fallon.

Among the big guests are Michelle Obama, U2, and Justin Timberlake.

Check out the full list below:

Monday, Feb. 17: Guest Will Smith and musical guest U2.

Tuesday, Feb. 18: Guests Jerry Seinfeld, Kristen Wiig and musical guest Lady Gaga.

Wednesday, Feb. 19: Guest Bradley Cooper and musical guest Tim McGraw.

Thursday, Feb. 20: Guests First Lady Michelle Obama, Will Ferrell and musical guest Arcade Fire.

Friday, Feb. 21: Guest Justin Timberlake.

“The Tonight Show” with Jimmy Fallon will premiere after the Olympics at midnight from February 17-20 before settling into its normal 11:35 p.m. time slot.

Business Insider Emails & Alerts Site highlights each day to your inbox. Email Address Join

Follow Business Insider Australia on Facebook, Twitter, LinkedIn, and Instagram.