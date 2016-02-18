The 'Full House' cast gets together to teach Donald Trump how to lose

The “Full House” cast members joining for the show’s Netflix spin-off, “Fuller House,” got the opportunity to give some much-needed wisdom to Donald Trump.

On Tuesday’s “Tonight Show,” Jimmy Fallon’s Trump was just part of the “Full House” family when the others took part in one of their end-of-the-show life-lesson moments. You know, the ones where after we’ve watched 28 minutes of comedic hijinks, the gig is up and it’s time to learn from your bad.

In this scene, Trump can’t sleep and calls for his dad, and Bob Saget as Danny Tanner enters (hilariously referring to Trump as “honey” and “sweetie”).

“I’m just sad,” Trump explains. “Look, I know I won in New Hampshire. My numbers were huge, but I’m afraid if I don’t win the nomination, everyone will say I’m a loser.”

“Donald I know that winning is very important to you,” Danny answers. “But sometimes, it’s ok to lose. Right, guys?”

That’s when backup enters the scene — Dave Coulier and John Stamos as uncles Joey and Jesse, respectively. We’re served a whole lot of Joey as he reminisces about his “Star Search” loss and does his Bullwinkle impression. And Jesse tries to pat Trump on the head. Of anyone, he should know better than to touch someone’s hair, right?

Then comes the zinger. “You guys are right, I have to stay in the race. Otherwise, a Clinton will be in the White House again,” Trump says. “I mean, who wants to see something from the ’90s come back in 2016?”

With that, they’re joined by Rebecca (Lori Loughlin), DJ (Candace Cameron), and Stephanie (Jodie Sweetin). And later, they’re joined by annoying neighbour Kimmy Gibbler (Andrea Barber). And, yes, Trump requires the whole crew, because the life lessons keep coming.

In response to Kimmy’s abrupt entrance, Trump says, “I know how we can keep her out. We build a giant wall. No more Gibblers! A ban on all Gibblers until we figure out what’s going on, and we make her pay for it.”

DJ replies to the reference to Trump’s proposed immigration policies, “Just because Kimmy isn’t technically part of the family doesn’t mean we shouldn’t treat her like one.”

There’s also a lesson about Trump’s tendency to polarize voters. Uncle Jesse says, “If you really want to make America great again, you have to bring people together, not push them apart.”

Thankfully, the seriousness is cut short by a group singing of the “Full House” theme song. Wait, we spoke too soon.

“And just remember, Donald,” Danny says. “If you win and become president, that’s great. But if you lose and don’t become president, we’ll be even prouder.”

Watch the “Fuller House” cast and Trump below:







