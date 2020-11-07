'The Tonight Show's' head writer leaves job after 7 months, vows never to do a Trump sketch 'ever again'

NBC ‘The Tonight Show with Jimmy Fallon.’

The head writer of “The Tonight Show with Jimmy Fallon,” has left the show after only seven months.

Becky Drysdale wrote in a private Facebook post, obtained by the Chicago Sun-Times, that she doesn’t want to do Trump jokes ever again.

Drysdale said the exit was a mutual decision between her and the show and stated that “doing material about Trump, has led to divided creative teams, anxiety, tears and pain.”

Insider reached out to “The Tonight Show” for comment, but didn’t immediately hear back.

The exit by Drysdale â€” a veteran comedian, who has written for “Key & Peele” and even starred in “Arrested Development” â€” was revealed in a private Facebook post she wrote, which was obtained by the Chicago Sun-Times.

“I am making the decision for myself to never work on, write, or be involved with, another Trump sketch ever again,” Drysdale wrote, according to the Sun-Times.

“I have landed in several jobs and situations over the last few years, not just ‘The Tonight Show,’ where the project of making fun of Trump, or doing material about Trump, has led to divided creative teams, anxiety, tears and pain. I can’t decide the outcome of this election, but I can make the choice for myself, to vote him out of my creative life.”

Drysdale, who joined “The Tonight Show” in April when Fallon was recording the show from home, noted in her Facebook post that the decision to exit the show was a mutual decision.

“They made it clear that I was not a good fit for the show and I did not disagree,” Drysdale wrote. “I wish it had gone differently and I had been able to be what they needed but that is not how it shook out.”

NBC A 2016 ‘Tonight Show’ interview with then-presidential candidate Donald Trump.

Critics of Trump have criticised NBC for how it’s covered him in the past â€” all the way back when he was running for office four years ago and was invited to be a host on “Saturday Night Live.”

Fallon also caught heat back in 2016 when he had Trump on the show and did what many believed was a softball interview with the then-presidential candidate. The interview is most memorable because Fallon tussled Trump’s infamous hair.

In a 2018 interview with The Hollywood Reporter, Fallon, looking back on the interview, said he would do it differently.

Since then Fallon has been more critical of the president, but Drysdale clearly believes Fallon’s show wasn’t a good fit for how she wants to do comedy.

“I believe that comedy is a powerful tool,” she wrote in her Facebook post. “I believe that it can handle anything, no matter how unfunny. I don’t believe that making fun of this man, doing impressions of him, or making him silly, is a good use of that power. It only adds to his.”

Insider reach out to NBC for comment, but hasn’t heard back yet.

