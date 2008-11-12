Tonight's NY Tech Meetup: Meet Adaptive Blue, 10gen, Microsoft

Are you going to the New York Tech Meetup tonight? We are! Scheduled to make appearances and talk about their ideas:



College-savings site Freshman Fund

AdaptiveBlue, which adds personalisation to web browsing

Cloud computing platform 10gen, whose presenter/CEO Dwight Merriman also cofounded DoubleClick. (Disclosure: Merriman is a cofounder/investor in our parent company, and we share office space with 10gen.)

Recipe site Cookstr

Wee Web, where parents can blog about their kids

Co-op, “It’s like Twitter meets Basecamp”

Collaborative writing tool MixedInk

Environmental health justice organisation Habitat Map

Microsoft Startup Zone

Hope you made your RSVPs — at press time, it’s sold out.

