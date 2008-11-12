Tonight's NY Tech Meetup: Meet Adaptive Blue, 10gen, Microsoft

Are you going to the New York Tech Meetup tonight? We are! Scheduled to make appearances and talk about their ideas:
- College-savings site Freshman Fund
- AdaptiveBlue, which adds personalisation to web browsing
- Cloud computing platform 10gen, whose presenter/CEO Dwight Merriman also cofounded DoubleClick. (Disclosure: Merriman is a cofounder/investor in our parent company, and we share office space with 10gen.)
- Recipe site Cookstr
- Wee Web, where parents can blog about their kids
- Co-op, “It’s like Twitter meets Basecamp”
- Collaborative writing tool MixedInk
- Environmental health justice organisation Habitat Map
- Microsoft Startup Zone
Hope you made your RSVPs — at press time, it’s sold out.
