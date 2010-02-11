Want To Sleep With Goldman Sachs Employees Tonight?

The Embassy Suites right next to Goldman on Wall Street is fully booked tonight.



You know what that means.

Goldman employees have all the rooms because they don’t want to commute home in the weather and come back early.

So if you want to sleep where Goldman employees are sleeping, your best chance is tonight.

Good luck getting a room!

Don’t miss: Pictures from today’s Wall Street slush storm >

Business Insider Emails & Alerts Site highlights each day to your inbox. Email Address Join

Follow Business Insider Australia on Facebook, Twitter, LinkedIn, and Instagram.